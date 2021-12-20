Premier League clubs have decided against a temporary halt to the season, according to reports on Monday, despite a surge in coronavirus cases that has forced mass postponements.

Just four of the weekend’s scheduled 10 games went ahead as Britain battles record numbers of positive Covid cases due to the new Omicron strain.

The Premier League board has been considering applications for postponements on a case-by-case basis but there has been criticism over the decision-making process, with fears it jeopardises the sporting integrity of the competition.

