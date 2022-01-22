Manchester City could move 14 points clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday but erstwhile challengers Chelsea are looking nervously over their shoulders after a slump in form.
Pep Guardiola’s side travel to Southampton on Saturday looking for their 13th consecutive league win, with second-placed Liverpool not in action until the following day.
But the race for the top four is hotting up, with third-placed Chelsea suddenly vulnerable after picking up just three points in their past four games.
