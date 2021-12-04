Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool have set a fearsome pace in the Premier League that no other team can live with as a thrilling three-way title race takes shape.

Thomas Tuchel, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp are in charge of three of Europe’s hottest sides, with Liverpool, in third place, already seven points clear of fourth-placed West Ham after 14 matches.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta