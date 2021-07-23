To mark the 30th anniversary since its foundation, the Soċjetà Filarmonika San Pietru Banda Birżebbuġa A.D. 1990 is presenting the premiere of the choral and sacred oratorio Divo Petro at St Paul’s Metropolitan Cathedral in Mdina tomorrow, Saturday, under the patronage of President George Vella and Mrs Vella.

The oratorio is composed by Ray Sciberras with lyrics by poet Sebastian Saliba. They were aided by biblical researcher and scholar John Saliba.

The Birżebbuġa Philharmonic Band will be directed by maestro Michael Bugelli, who is also celebrating his 30th anniversary as conductor of the band.

Tenor Charles Vincenti, baritone Louis Cassar and alto Pamela Bezzina will be accompanying as voice soloists.

The Mirabitur choir under the direction of Mro Mario Attard, the Xmun Pietru choir directed by duo Christopher Bonnici and Marouska Bonnici, and the Harmonic Ensemble Children’s Choir, under the mentorship of Ritienne Azzopardi and Joseph Chircop, will also participate.

The event, to be compèred by Anton Falzon, is taking place with the consent of the Maltese health authorities and all COVID-19 safety regulations will be adhered to.

Tickets are limited and are only available to those who have been fully vaccinated and are able to produce their vaccination certificate at the door. Interested individuals are to contact secretary Henry Bonnici on 7947 0804 for tickets or send a private message on the society’s official Facebook Page.