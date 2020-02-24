Nominees for the third edition of Il-Premju għall-Arti were announced on Monday and the winners will be chosen in April.
Il-Premju għall-Arti 2020 celebrates the main achievements of the Maltese cultural and creative industries, with Arts Council Malta’s aim being to recognise and reward outstanding work premiered during the 2018/2019 season.
Il-Premju għall-Arti, an initiative of Arts Council Malta under the patronage of President George Vella, comprises of 10 competitive categories, including Artist of the Year, Best Creative Enterprise and Best Artistic Programme or Season. Three non-competitive honours, will also be awarded: The Lifetime Achievement Award, the Honour for Cultural Promoters and the Honour for Artistic Legacy.
Dr Vella said that the Premju għall-Arti recognises the quality of artistic expression and local talent. He added that each country should prioritise art as this is essential for human expression.
The winners will be announced on April 8 during an event at the Manoel Theatre.
Culture Minister Jose Herrera said that Il-Premju għall-Arti is the most important artistic event on our islands as it celebrates the achievements of Malta’s cultural and creative sector. Il-Premju għall-Arti gives artists the opportunity to showcase their success through the highest possible platform in Malta.
Artistic Director Ray Calleja highlighted how the awards give recognition to individuals and organisations that have excelled in their contribution to the advancement of Malta’s cultural and creative sectors. He also mentioned the evolution that Il-Premju għall-Arti has undergone, with the involvement of the public and a brand-new website was created purposely for nominations and voting.
The full list of nominees is:
BEST WORK FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES
2.0 Watts in the dark – Andre Agius
Nimxu Mixja - Kristina Borg, Raffaella Zammit, Gabriel Caruana Foundation AND Kulleġġ Santa Tereża Skola Primarja Birkirkara
Trikki Trakki – Youth Theatre Festival – Teatru Malta
Ninu – Bettina Paris AND Anton Saliba
Lord of the Flies – Toi Toi, Teatru Manoel Education Programme
BEST PROJECT IN THE COMMUNITY
The Cospicua short play festival – a Kunsill Lokali Bormla and Teatru Malta collaboration
Dizabilita’ Astrofiżika – Grupp Bravi Ax Gravi and CRPD (The Commission for rights of people with disability)
Nimxu Mixja – Kristina Borg, Raffaella Zammit, Gabriel Caruana Foundation and Kulleġġ Santa Tereża Skola Primarja Birkirkara
Nassaba – Song of a Bird – Teatru Malta
GawGaw A Panto in the Dark – Teatru Malta
BEST ARTISTIC PROGRAMME OR SEASON
Malta Jazz Festival 2019 – Festivals Malta
Valletta Design Cluster 2018/2019 – Valletta Cultural Agency
ŻiguŻajg 2018 – Fondazzjoni Kreattivita’
Teatru Malta Staġun 2018/2019 – Teatru Malta
Toi Toi 2018/2019 – Teatru Manoel Education Programme
PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR
De-terminated: The Abortion Diaries - Herman Grech
Music in Malta: From Prehistory to Vinyl Exhibition - Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti
Repubblika Immakulata – Du’ Theatre
Stitching – Unifaun Theatre Productions
VII (Sette) – Teatru Malta
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT
Mizzi Studio
Nico Conti
The New Victorians with Mara and Rave and Behave
ŻfinMalta with Voyager
Luke Azzopardi with Nocturnal Artefacts
BEST CREATIVE ENTERPRISE
Mizzi Studio
Moveo Dance Company
YOUNG ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Andre’ Agius
Gabriel Buttiġieġ
Jeremy Grech
Jessica Ellul
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adrian Buckle
Julian Mallia (Julinu)
Manuel Cauchi
The New Victorians
Trevor Borg
AWARD FOR INNOVATION
Malta Bus Reborn – Mizzi Studio
sensitIV – Chris Muscat
Sette (VII) – Teatru Malta and New Victorians
GawGaw A Panto in the Dark – Teatru Malta
MACC – Allura Limited
AUDIENCE’S CHOICE
2.0 Watts in the Dark – Andre’ Agius
Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej – Balzunetta Productions
Julinu's Radioactive Ravioli – Julian Mallia
The Jew of Malta – MADC (Malta Amateur Dramatic Club) and Teatru Manoel
VII (Sette) – Teatru Malta