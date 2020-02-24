Nominees for the third edition of Il-Premju għall-Arti were announced on Monday and the winners will be chosen in April.

Il-Premju għall-Arti 2020 celebrates the main achievements of the Maltese cultural and creative industries, with Arts Council Malta’s aim being to recognise and reward outstanding work premiered during the 2018/2019 season.

Il-Premju għall-Arti, an initiative of Arts Council Malta under the patronage of President George Vella, comprises of 10 competitive categories, including Artist of the Year, Best Creative Enterprise and Best Artistic Programme or Season. Three non-competitive honours, will also be awarded: The Lifetime Achievement Award, the Honour for Cultural Promoters and the Honour for Artistic Legacy.

Dr Vella said that the Premju għall-Arti recognises the quality of artistic expression and local talent. He added that each country should prioritise art as this is essential for human expression.

The winners will be announced on April 8 during an event at the Manoel Theatre.

Culture Minister Jose Herrera said that Il-Premju għall-Arti is the most important artistic event on our islands as it celebrates the achievements of Malta’s cultural and creative sector. Il-Premju għall-Arti gives artists the opportunity to showcase their success through the highest possible platform in Malta.

Artistic Director Ray Calleja highlighted how the awards give recognition to individuals and organisations that have excelled in their contribution to the advancement of Malta’s cultural and creative sectors. He also mentioned the evolution that Il-Premju għall-Arti has undergone, with the involvement of the public and a brand-new website was created purposely for nominations and voting.

The full list of nominees is:

BEST WORK FOR YOUNG AUDIENCES

2.0 Watts in the dark – Andre Agius

Nimxu Mixja - Kristina Borg, Raffaella Zammit, Gabriel Caruana Foundation AND Kulleġġ Santa Tereża Skola Primarja Birkirkara

Trikki Trakki – Youth Theatre Festival – Teatru Malta

Ninu – Bettina Paris AND Anton Saliba

Lord of the Flies – Toi Toi, Teatru Manoel Education Programme

BEST PROJECT IN THE COMMUNITY

The Cospicua short play festival – a Kunsill Lokali Bormla and Teatru Malta collaboration

Dizabilita’ Astrofiżika – Grupp Bravi Ax Gravi and CRPD (The Commission for rights of people with disability)

Nimxu Mixja – Kristina Borg, Raffaella Zammit, Gabriel Caruana Foundation and Kulleġġ Santa Tereża Skola Primarja Birkirkara

Nassaba – Song of a Bird – Teatru Malta

GawGaw A Panto in the Dark – Teatru Malta

BEST ARTISTIC PROGRAMME OR SEASON

Malta Jazz Festival 2019 – Festivals Malta

Valletta Design Cluster 2018/2019 – Valletta Cultural Agency

ŻiguŻajg 2018 – Fondazzjoni Kreattivita’

Teatru Malta Staġun 2018/2019 – Teatru Malta

Toi Toi 2018/2019 – Teatru Manoel Education Programme

PRODUCTION OF THE YEAR

De-terminated: The Abortion Diaries - Herman Grech

Music in Malta: From Prehistory to Vinyl Exhibition - Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti

Repubblika Immakulata – Du’ Theatre

Stitching – Unifaun Theatre Productions

VII (Sette) – Teatru Malta

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACHIEVEMENT

Mizzi Studio

Nico Conti

The New Victorians with Mara and Rave and Behave

ŻfinMalta with Voyager

Luke Azzopardi with Nocturnal Artefacts

BEST CREATIVE ENTERPRISE

Mizzi Studio

Moveo Dance Company

YOUNG ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Andre’ Agius

Gabriel Buttiġieġ

Jeremy Grech

Jessica Ellul

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adrian Buckle

Julian Mallia (Julinu)

Manuel Cauchi

The New Victorians

Trevor Borg

AWARD FOR INNOVATION

Malta Bus Reborn – Mizzi Studio

sensitIV – Chris Muscat

Sette (VII) – Teatru Malta and New Victorians

GawGaw A Panto in the Dark – Teatru Malta

MACC – Allura Limited



AUDIENCE’S CHOICE

2.0 Watts in the Dark – Andre’ Agius

Il-Kbir Għadu Ġej – Balzunetta Productions

Julinu's Radioactive Ravioli – Julian Mallia

The Jew of Malta – MADC (Malta Amateur Dramatic Club) and Teatru Manoel

VII (Sette) – Teatru Malta