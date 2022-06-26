Last week, the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority (MCCAA) launched the seventh edition of Premju Servizz bi Tbissima in Pjazza Tigné, Sliema.

During the launch, the Minister for Inclusion, Voluntary Organisations and Consumer Rights, Julia Farrugia Portelli, said economic operators offering a quality sales service stand out through such initiatives. “Consumers’ appreciation towards good service sellers drives businesses to further improve the quality of their service, enhances their reputation and stimulates growth,” said Farrugia Portelli.

She thanked the Consumer Authority for its work to further strengthen the relationship between consumers and retailers, and called on consumers to participate enthusiastically in this competition and thus thank sellers who give them a service with a smile.

MCCAA chairperson Helga Pizzuto said the Service with a Smile Award recognises the importance of the relationship between buyers and sellers because when there is a good relationship, any problems that arise are resolved quicker.

Consumers participating in the competition will be able to win one of the four prizes of €100 per week - Odette Vella

Pizzuto spoke about the role of the Office for Consumer Affairs at the MCCAA in providing continuous support to local consumers. Last year, the office received over 9,000 requests for information and directly intervened in over 1,000 complaints through the conciliation process. The office also provides assistance to local sellers when they receive complaints from consumers and they require guidance on their legal obligations.

The Premju Servizz bi Tbissima competition rewards businesses and sellers who do their utmost to provide the best service to consumers. The recognition is directly given by consumers as they are the ones who are eligible to vote in this competition. There are five main categories in which consumers can vote. These are: fashion and beauty; supermarkets and mini-markets; electronic products and household goods; local online sellers; and travel and transport services.

While consumers can vote for more than one seller, even within the same category, they can only vote once for the same seller. Consumers can vote through the competition’s webpage https://servizzbitbissima.mccaa.org.mt/.

This year, the competition period is open from Tuesday, June 21, to Tuesday, July 19. Consumers participating in the competition will be able to win one of the four prizes of €100 per week.

The Servizz bi Tbissima competition is linked to a code of conduct, and therefore companies with the most votes in each category are checked by the MCCAA to determine whether they adhere to the listed criteria of conduct and will eventually be confirmed as winners.

According to the competition’s code of conduct, prospective winners must: adhere to all applicable regulations; prices in their retail outlets should be clearly indicated; ensure that their premises are accessible and safe; their promotional material is not misleading; provide an adequate after-sales customer service; consumer complaints are dealt with in a timely manner; and whenever possible, avoid that disputes are referred to the Consumer Claims Tribunal by opting for resolution through conciliation or mediation.

The winners of the five categories will be announced during an award ceremony and will each receive a trophy and a certificate.

The winners will also have the possibility to use the Servizz bi Tbissima logo in their retail outlets and on their promotional material.

For more information about the award, e-mail info@mccaa.org.mt or call 2395 2000.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA

WWW.MCCAA.ORG.MT

ODETTE.VELLA@MCCAA.ORG.MT