An everchanging world, with a vast development in technologies, accessibility and freedoms, has led to a change in the demand and needs of stakeholders with regard to business operations. Nowadays, stakeholders, investors and civil society do not only evaluate businesses based on their mere financial performance but are increasingly looking for merit that falls beyond financial terms, that is, long-term value creation.

Based on this increased societal trend over the past few years, more scrutiny and pressure are being placed on transparency, quality and comparability of how businesses perform in this area by means of non-financial disclosures and sustainability reporting.

In order to support the EU’s twin digital and green transition to a net zero economy by 2050, policymakers have been looking to mandate disclosures of non-financial information, especially in relation to sustainability.

To channel the flow of investment towards sustainable activities, the EU has proposed a number of key legislations such as the proposal for a Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), which will amend the current non-financial reporting framework (NFRD), the EU Taxonomy regulation and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CS3D).

The NFRD currently requires companies with more than 500 employees to disclose within their annual reports information pertaining to five categories: environmental matters, social and employee matters, anti-bribery and anti-corruption, diversity and human rights.

Once the CSRD amends the existing NFRD, the number of companies in scope of the substantially extended reporting requirements will increase drastically. Large companies (meeting two of the following three criteria; either having over 250 employees, €40 million turnover and/or € 20million total assets), all companies listed on EU regulated markets (including listed SMEs, micro enterprises are exempt), as well as insurance undertakings and credit institutions regardless of their legal form, will be required to report on their sustainability targets and progress, sustainability policies and principles risks, among others.

With regulations becoming ever more complex and requiring broad expert knowledge, uncertainty may arise for companies to decide on how to take the first step forward

While the CSRD itself gives only a high-level outline of areas (such as sustainability performance) to be reported on, the detailed disclosure metrics and data requirements will be set by the new EU Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRSs).

These new standards, being currently developed by the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) and the European Commission, will also strive to align with global principles and frameworks and will contribute to international standardisation initiatives, ultimately specifying the information that businesses will be required to disclose.

The draft standards currently cover cross-cutting standards (such as general principles and requirements), environmental issues (such as climate change and resource use and circular economy), social issues (workers in the value chain and affected communities) and governance issues (governance, risk management and internal control and business conduct). In addition, a proportionate set of reporting standards will be developed for SMEs.

A key concept introduced by the CSRD is the principle of ‘double materiality’, requiring companies to report on how sustainability issues affect their business, as well as their own impact on people and the environment. Sustainability due diligence will fall hand-in-hand with these principles, where companies will need to identify and act upon potential and actual risks that their operations and

supply chain could have on their stakeholders and the environment.

Furthermore, the sustainability information will be subject to audit and external assurance, safeguarding that reported data is reliable and accurate to confirm the integrity of the sustainability information. Audit committees will be faced with new responsibilities, such as the requirement of monitoring the assurance of the sustainability reporting.

Analysing data gaps, data availability and data quality should be addressed early on, with setting up the internal reporting and data collection being equally challenging and time consuming. Therefore, early preparedness will be key to successful reporting.

Companies acting early will have more time to close data gaps and moreover obtain a first-mover advantage in the market. Setting key performance indicators (KPIs) will lead to an improvement in the business operations and strategy, adapting to meet their stakeholder needs, strengthening their long-term value and brand towards their clients. Businesses must embrace this societal shift and be ready to change.

Kathrin Kutlescha and Sarah Bulteel are members of the EY Sustainability team.