Preparations for the 14th edition of Bethlehem f’Għajnsielem, the animated Nativity village spread over 20,000 square metres of fields on a stretch of land known as Ta’ Passi, are in full swing.

The ‘village’ will offer visitors a naturalistic reproduction of the environs of the sacred city of Bethlehem and the timeless Nativity story. It is brought to life by around 150 actors animating the crib, helped by around 50 other people.

Visitors will, among others, see horses turning mills, villagers going about their business, animals roaming in enclosed spaces and a poor couple tending to its new infant surrounded by a donkey and a cow in a grotto.

The Nativity village will open on December 16 at 3pm and closes on Sunday, January 7, with the Adoration of the Magi.