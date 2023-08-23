With almost two weeks to go until EuroPride Valletta 2023, thousands have already booked their attendance for many activities, Christina Aguilera's concert among others; this will take place at the Floriana Granaries on September 16. A spokesperson for the organisers said that there are a few tickets left for this free concert but for which one must get tickets in advance.

The Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms and Equality Rebecca Buttigieg visited an international art exhibition being staged at Spazju Kreattiv for EuroPride Valletta 2023. The exhibition with the theme Wind blows waves... in all direction includes works by 25 Maltese artists and activists, together with pieces from 10 Mediterranean countries, about the journey and challenges of the LGBTIQ+ community to obtain civil rights and equality.

Two weeks to go to EuroPride Valletta 2023.

Buttigieg said that this exhibition is an artistic mirror of the aspirations of the LGBTIQ+ community in the past, present and future in its quest to achieve equality and respect, regardless of sexual orientation. She added that Malta must be a model for other countries in the Mediterranean where the legitimate aspirations of these people are not yet met.

The cultural and artistic elements together with the educational one, will make Malta’s EuroPride a celebration of the path in favour of equality and respect. Buttigieg said that in this 29th edition of EuroPride, Malta will give evidence of its commitment to continue to be a voice in favour of the rights of LGBTIQ+ people.