With less than two months to go until the inauguration of the first ever maltabiennale.art 2024, taking place between March and May of this year, preparations for the setting up of the pavilions are currently under way.

Maltabiennale.art is being held under the double patronage of the President of Malta George Vella and UNESCO.

Participating artists are gearing up and anticipation for the event of the year, which has propelled Malta to one of the top 10 cultural destinations in Europe for 2024 according to The Guardian, is rising within the international cultural community.

“We are now wrapping up phase two of the maltabiennale.art preparations which included choosing the participating artists and the national pavilions,” says Mario Cutajar, chairperson of Heritage Malta.

“This was a daunting task given that we received over 2,500 artistic proposals from over 100 countries and 20 national pavilions. The level of interest that has been generated has established maltabiennale.art as the main cultural event of the year and has positioned Malta as a top cultural destination for 2024.”

Malta is set to be turned into a centre of innovation and creativity, with 80 international artists performing in some of the most historically significant sites in the Mediterranean.

The main pavilion, national pavilions and thematic pavilions making up maltabiennale.art will be spread across 20 historic sites in Malta and Gozo.

The national pavilions will be located in Fort St Elmo,

Valletta (China, France/Germany, Austria, Serbia), Villa Portelli, Kalkara (Spain, Turkey, Ukraine Italy, Poland) and the Museum of Fine Arts (MUŻA), Valletta (Malta).

maltabiennale.art is a Heritage Malta initiative through MUŻA, the Malta National Community Art Museum, in partnership with Arts Council Malta. Maltabiennale.art is also presented in cooperation with the Ministries for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade, National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, and Gozo, as well as with Visit Malta, Malta Libraries, MCAST, Festivals Malta, Valletta Cultural Agency and Spazju Kreattiv. With the participation of Malta School of Art, AUM, ŻfinMalta, KorMalta, Manoel Theatre, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Franco La Cecla, IULM University, Milan, Department of Humanities Studies, Faculty of Arts and Tourism, Underwater Department Heritage Malta, Archaeological Department Heritage Malta and Maritime Museum Heritage Malta. Visit www.maltabiennale.art for more information or contact info@maltabiennale.art.