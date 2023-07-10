Preparations for the feast of St George on Sunday, July 16, are well in hand. From weeks before, members of the Għaqda Armar San Ġorġ Martri, one of the main protagonists of the feast, can be seen decorating Victoria’s main squares and streets voluntarily.

Another entity involved in the organisation of the external festivities is La Stella Philharmonic Society. The band's committee has been involved in this feast since its foundation in 1863.

In 1984, the society commissioned a papier-mâché statue of St George to be carried triumphantly during the traditional band marches. The statue is a masterpiece of Vincenzo Maria Cremona of Sliema.

Along the years, the Għaqda Armar San Ġorg Martri commissioned several artists, including Wistin Camilleri, Karmenu Mallia, Renzo Gauci, Joseph Cauchi, Paul Camilleri Cauchi and Michael, Alfred and Adonai Camilleri Cauchi, to create statues and street furniture for the feast of St George.