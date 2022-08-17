The Met Office has issued an 'orange warning' as Malta is expected to experience high temperatures that feel as hot as 40°C.

"Be prepared (orange): The maximum temperature today is expected to reach 37°C," the note of caution on the Malta International Airport Met Office's weather page reads.

The weather page also notes, however, that the temperature will actually feel like 40°C before dropping to 27°C later at night.

But while Wednesday could feel like one of the hottest days of the summer, according to the forecast, the temperatures will start to drop significantly throughout the rest of the week and will feel like 31°C by Saturday.

While Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be "hot and sunny", the wind will pick up on Friday and Saturday and will reach force 6, which is considered a 'strong breeze".

The rest of the weekend and Monday will be cloudy while there could be some periods of showers on Tuesday.

The high temperatures come just a week after August showers wet parts of Malta and Gozo, with torrential rain flooding central parts of the island.

The downpours, which came slightly earlier than usual, led to homeowners rushing to waterproof their roofs and fix leaks.