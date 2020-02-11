Pope Francis’ visit is 110 days away, but no matter how much time they have to prepare, the papal visit organisers remain on edge until the very last minute.

Ten years ago, the organising committee had seven months to prepare for Pope Benedict’s visit, but it could have all gone up in smoke on April 27, the very day that he was due to set foot in Malta.

The plume from the eruption of a now-famous Icelandic volcano had made it all the way to Milan, Monsignor Charles Cordina recalls, giving rise to fears that flights to and from Rome would be cancelled.

But Pope Benedict came and left as planned, with Vatican representatives in awe at the number of people who took to the streets throughout his visit.

Mgr Cordina, who chaired the organising committee, told Times of Malta that representatives of the State and the Church had set up office in Floriana months before the Papal visit to prepare for the event.

Preparations for Pope Francis’ visit will include vetting the security of every place he will pass through, arranging press conferences at the sites he will visit and engaging architects to design a stage for public Mass.

It is not yet clear how Pope Francis will spend his day in Malta and Gozo, but many believe he will focus on migration, possibly even meeting the migrant community.

Auxiliary Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi, who will head this year’s organising team, explained that in the coming weeks Mgr Mauricio Rueda Beltz, the man responsible for planning Pope Francis’ journeys abroad, will send over the programme approved by the Pontiff himself.

Mgr Galea Curmi, has a much bigger role than in 1990, when, as a young student back, he was one of two seminarians tasked with opening the door for Pope John Paul II to the Apostolic Nunciature, then located in Attard.

The next three months leading to Pope Francis’ visit will also be busy for Kevin Papagiorcopulo, head of the Church’s media.

From his experience of Pope Benedict’s visit a decade ago, the biggest challenge will be ensuring that everything goes smoothly on May 31, a day on which the Church willmark Pentecost.

He recalls that despite visiting all sites beforehand, it was almost impossible for a pool of journalists to reach Pope Benedict at St Paul’s Grotto in Rabat because of the crowds.

Fr Jesmond Manicaro, involved in the liturgical organisation of both Pope John Paul II’s visit in 2001 and Pope Benedict’s visit in 2010 recalls adapting Mass to their specific needs.

Speaking on 103FM yesterday he explained that in the coming days, those appointed to the organising committee will come up with creative ways for how the public can participate in the events held throughout Pope Francis’ short visit.

One of the challenges will be deciding on who will take part in the celebrations.

Back in 2010, six renowned maestros had expressed interest in leading a choir during public Mass, so the local organising committee had to turn to the Vatican to select one.