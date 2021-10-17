The visit of Pope Francis to Malta, if and when it takes place, is not similar to a visit of a celebrity whose popularity draws out people from their homes to be present and say: “I was there”. It is a visit with a much more serious significance, where we are invited to listen, observe and reflect.

So beyond the pomp and circumstance that Pope Francis feels uncomfortable with, we need to appreciate the wider context of the Pope’s message which has been consistent throughout his papacy. There are a few themes in his repertoire that strike closer to home.

The leitmotif throughout his papacy has been that of solidarity – the need that we draw closer to our neighbours, and adopt a lifestyle that respects the needs of others. Solidarity is more than just a feeling; it is a commitment to the common good, where family upbringing, education and the media become important to help in this transformation of society’s mindset. A lack of solidarity in a country affects everyone, and its worst enemy is a culture of greed, self-interest and self-indulgence.

Another theme that underlies his message is that of the condemnation of every form of corruption. “The fraudster is a man of no faith. The Gospel tells us about him in the parable of the dishonest manager. How did this manager arrive at the point of defrauding and stealing from his master? From one day to the next? No. Bit by bit. Perhaps one day he gave a tip here, a bribe there, and gradually, step by step he arrived at the point of corruption.” (September 18, 2016). An embedded culture of corruption disintegrates the person and society.

Pope Francis’s first visit out of the Vatican in 2013 was to Lampedusa. This was a pastoral visit to address both migrants and locals. It was a remarkable gesture from the leader of the Catholic Church for Christians who are, at best, ambiguous in their attitude to their brethren. “Where is your brother? His blood cries out to me, says the Lord. This is not a question directed to others; it is a question directed to each one of us.” (August 7, 2013). We have so much to reflect on this at a time of frenetic economic growth which allows the exploitation of people at the margins of society for the sake of progress.

He also has a message for the Catholic Church, which is “not a fortress, a stronghold, self-sufficient and looking upon the world below… How great is a humble Church, a Church that does not stand aloof from the world, viewing life with a detached gaze, but lives her life within the world.” (Slovakia, September 13, 2021). A plea for a transforming Church that does not dictate “this should be done like this, like this, like this, and you – go away!” but a Church that is part and close to the people, since the “victim is the same: the poor and humble people, who await the Lord”. (Domus Santa Marta, December 13, 2016). He also warns against clericalism, and the false self-esteem of clerics that pushes people away from the essence of Christ’s Word and which brought about perversions of power and money in the Catholic Church.

