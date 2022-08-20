“As long as poverty, injustice and gross inequality persist in our world, none of us can truly rest.”

Nelson Mandela’s words ring true when speaking about the shameful inequality that exists in the medical field which has, regrettably, been one of the hallmarks of the global response to the harmful pathogens which have plagued humanity over the years.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, 12 billion vaccine doses were administered, helping a number of countries regain control of a situa­tion which shook the world and modern society to its very core. This was a feat that is unrivalled in medical history.

It is, however, a tragic fact that only one-fifth of the popu­lation of Africa were vaccinated with at least one dose. Considering that this is more than one and a half years since COVID vaccines started being administered, this is a poor reflection of the solidarity one would have expected during a crisis of this magnitude.

As long as this inequity is perpetuated, we will never be able to see the end of the acute stage of the COVID scourge. We will also never be able to protect humanity against new variants and pathogens. Scientists agree that it is only a matter of time before we face another global pandemic caused by yet another, new – and, possibly, more lethal – pathogen. Faced with this reality, we cannot simply stick our heads in the sand and hope for the best.

It is only thanks to science and our research community that effective COVID vaccines were developed in record time. It soon became obvious, however, that vaccine and related health techno­logy production was concentrated in a few, mostly very rich, countries. The needs of poorer communities and countries were largely placed on the back-burner.

Global vaccine supply now exceeds global demand, as a result of increased manufacturing efficiency. We are now faced with new hurdles that need to be surmounted. Primarily these relate to how we can help public health systems facilitate the administration of doses in a timely manner to all citizens, irrespective of their social status. We must also ensure that the vaccines being produced are effective against newer, emerging strains.

One of the biggest challenges we face is, undoubtedly, the fight against the spread of false information and vaccine scaremongering facilitated by the internet. This should be an ongoing effort, preparing us for the next crisis we will undoubtedly have to deal with. We should find inspiration in the words of Bonaparte: “The only victories which leave no regret are those which are gained over ignorance.”

Looking ahead, one thing this modern plague has taught us is that we must facilitate the development of regional production hubs for vaccines, medicinals and other products essential to strengthening our response in similar situations.

This time, we must do so with a global approach. Every citizen on the planet, every family has a right to adequate treatment and proper preventive measures. Geography should not come into the equation, nor should affluence.

Regional production hubs will facilitate direct access to treatment regimens and preventive measures. Supplies will be available to everyone. The World Health Organi­sation (WHO), the African Union, the European Union and the governments of South Africa, Rwanda and Senegal are working on precisely such an initiative.

Scientists agree that it is only a matter of time before we face another global pandemic - Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando

We are working on ensuring that every region in the world has the infrastructure necessary to achieve this aim; this, together with the necessary regulatory infrastructure and fully trained personnel. This is the only way to address the future challenges to health security brought about by the lacunae I have referred to above.

WHO is spearheading a concerted drive to facilitate the spread of mRNA techno­logy in developing countries. It has recently established a transfer hub for this technology in Cape Town, in conjunction with the South African government and supported by the EU, France and Germany.

The aim is to spread this technology to developing countries through training and support in the setting up of the necessary manufacturing infrastructure.

Last month’s ground-breaking ceremony of the first mRNA production faci­lity in Africa, which is to be built by the German company BioNTech in Rwanda, is another milestone which will lead to developing countries arming themselves to prepare against the next viral onslaught on mankind.

In this instance, it is being done with the help of the private sector.

I am proud to say that a Maltese Foundation, Kenup, had a significant role in this historic development.

Similar facilities are planned in Senegal, associa­ted with parallel initiatives in Ghana.

mRNA technology can be used to address other serious diseases, ranging from HIV to malaria, leishmaniasis and tuberculosis.

Establishing regional hubs will allow countries to decide upon their own priorities, rather than remaining dependent on the ‘crumbs from the rich man’s table’ scenario, as is the case at present.

WHO member states have also discussed the need for a new ‘Pandemic Treaty’. Our modern world, with all the peculiarities brought about by connectivity, requires the necessary global mechanisms to ensure an effective, common response during such crisis situations.

We can safely say that the next global pandemic should find us better armed and prepared to safeguard the common interests of humanity.

Jeffrey Pullicino Orlando is the executive chairman of the Malta Council for Science and Technology.