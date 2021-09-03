The Malta U-21 national team will make their first appearance in the 2023 UEFA European Championship qualifiers when they host Northern Ireland in a Group C match at the Centenary Stadium on Friday (kick-off: 4.30pm).

The match will be a competitive debut for Malta U-21 coach Gilbert Agius who was handed the job last March when he replaced Silvio Vella.

Agius has already been in charge of the team in June when he led his players to a training camp in Slovenia when they faced Qatar and Bosnia Herzegovina in friendly matches.

But the real business starts this afternoon when they take on Northern Ireland, one of five teams who form part of Group C along with Spain, Slovakia, Lithuania and Russia.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta