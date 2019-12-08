I have recently ordered a new pair of prescription glasses with varifocal lenses for the price of about €600. Unfortunately, when I went to pick up the glasses and tried them on, I could not see properly. At this point the seller offered to change the lenses from varifocal to split lenses and I agreed. The latter are less expensive but I did not ask for the difference in price or any other form of compensation.

When the glasses were ready and I tried them on, I still could not see properly and wearing them made me feel dizzy too. Even though I complained to the seller about this, I was not offered a solution.

What are my rights?

According to the Consumer Affairs Act, products sold to consumers must be fit for the purpose for which goods of the same type are normally used and must also be fit for the purpose consumers require them. In your case, the glasses purchased cannot be used as there might be something wrong with the way the lenses were manufactured. Since the seller is not acknowledging this liability, you will need to go to the ophthalmologist who originally prescribed the lenses to check whether the lenses were made as per prescription. Once this is confirmed and you have proof, you may then complain once again with the seller and if the latter refuses to provide you with an adequate solution, then you may lodge an official complaint with the Office for Consumer Affairs.