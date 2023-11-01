Over 350 people, including two Labour MEPs, have written to the Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister demanding that Malta, as a member of the UN Security Council, presents a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

“While unreservedly condemning the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, we believe our nation should take the lead and use its privileged position as a member of the UN Security Council by intervening to stop the atrocities perpetuated by both armed factions and to ensure that the principles of international law are respected by everyone,” activists Désireé Attard, Wayne Flask, Omar Rababah and Karl Schembri wrote in the letter.

"In the past, our country led by example when it comes to Palestine, and, more recently in seeking justice and peace in Ukraine."

The letter was signed and endorsed by dozens of others, including members of the Palestinian community in Malta, activists, artists and academics.

“While Malta is militarily non-aligned, it cannot remain morally neutral: faced with the realities of the Palestinian population, our country cannot remain silent,” the activists added.

The activists believe Malta should use its position on the Security Council to:

call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire

take the initiative and condemn the attacks on innocent civilians and the breaches of international law, in the same decisive manner with which the attacks of the October 7 were condemned

accelerate the efforts for the opening of a safe humanitarian corridor between Gaza and Egypt so that the population can receive the aid it requires, and ensure the safe passage of those forced to escape

call for an investigation into the war crimes that are being perpetuated, and for UN inspectors to visit Gaza

foster dialogue for the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state, protected by international laws and community, so that both states can try and live together in peace

The full letter can be read here.

Those who would like to add their name to the list of signatories can do so here.