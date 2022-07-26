Sannat celebrated the feast of Santa Margerita on Sunday.

On Saturday, archpriest Michael Curmi led a concelebrated Mass during which the Te Deum was sung. Women carrying babies in their wombs were blessed, while babies and children were presented to the saint.

The event was organised by the Anawim community within Dar Ġużeppa Debono. The children’s choir, Fjur tal-Martri Margerita, took part.

Also on Saturday, organist Franco Cefai executed various musical excerpts on the church organ, which had recently been restored.