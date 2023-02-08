The annual celebration organised recently by the Catholic Action Movement at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary, where parents present their babies to Our Lady, was a huge success. The basilica was packed with families holding red candles.

The celebration was led by Canon Noel Saliba as Bishop Anton Teuma was indisposed.

The programme included readings from the Scripture, prayers and a short sermon by Canon Saliba, emphasising the need to continually thank God for the gift of life and to instil the light of faith from a young age.

Canon Saliba blessed all participants and congratulated each family, presenting them with certificates and mementoes.

Singer Christabel Formosa, accompanied on the piano by Amy Rapa, animated the ceremony.

Canon Noel Saliba. Photo: Charles Spiteri