Today’s readings: Malachi 3, 1-4; Hebrews 2, 14-18; Luke 2, 22-40.

Waiting is of the essence of the Christian life. It is the contrary of the ‘I want it all I want it now’ mentality. The history of religions dating back thousands of years is evidence of this waiting, as the very DNA of humanity itself, eagerly in perennial search for answers and remedies to the predicaments of life.

Christianity, rooted in this history of salvation, goes back to the narratives we find in the Bible and which witness to a people impatiently waiting for comfort and freedom and a God patiently and constantly offering guidance.

Today’s feast of the presentation of the Lord in the temple marks a point of arrival in this history which paradoxically turns out to be a point of departure at the same time. In St Luke’s perspective this instance constitutes a second fundamental annunciation about Jesus following on the first by the angel to Mary announcing his birth as the fulfilment of the old promises of a Messiah.

This second annunciation by Simeon to Mary and Joseph in the temple seems to contradict the first, now indicating Jesus as “destined for the fall and for the rising of many in Israel”. How is it that when finally the expected one arrives, he is hailed as “a sign to be rejected”? This is the paradox of Christianity, of God Himself, of our entire belief.

After the hype, if I may use the concept, with John the Baptist indicating Jesus at long last as the one expected, the words of another prophet, Simeon, sound as a let-down. To render things more complex, Simeon, having blessed the child’s father and mother, said to Mary: “A sword will pierce your own soul too – so that the secret thoughts of many may be laid bare”. What are these secret thoughts of many?

If God had finally revealed Himself in His son Jesus, what was yet to be revealed? Simeon’s prophecy is particularly significant here. As he himself says while taking Jesus into his arms, now his eyes had seen in flesh and bones what he had been eagerly waiting for a lifetime. Yet that sight in itself gave him the insight of so much more to come. Faith is more a matter of insight rather than sight.

As Christians it is eager waiting that we are basically called to embrace. God reveals Himself in time and we should beware from closing off God’s revelation as if it happened in the past and we got it. That has damaged quite extensively our understanding of God and our vision of the Church. For too long we became simply exclusive as a Church just because we believed we possessed the whole truth and concluded that others, including all other religions, were in the wrong.

We surely believe that Christ was born in time and that in him God revealed Himself for us. But we also believe that Christ’s mystery is still unfolding. This is what today’s gospel text is saying, with Simeon seeing salvation, yet seeing that there was yet more to come. This, of course, highlights the daily paradoxes we experience as Christians, believing in God’s loving and creative presence yet experiencing the darkness of destruction around us as if God has completely lost control.

Whenever we think our faith in terms of frozen beliefs or a doctrine carved in stone, we risk separating belief from experience. Creation is evolving, and as part of creation we evolve too. From our standpoint, we can never totally grasp God’s truth. It took centuries for the early Church to discover and formulate the core beliefs of Christianity. No big deal that in the 21st century we still need to struggle to discern what God is telling us and to find our way as Church in so many uncharted territories.

Like Simeon, we constantly take Jesus in our arms, believe him to be the one who saves, and yet keep engaging ourselves with a world which markets a myriad of truths. The mission of the Church is to engage with this truth market, not to estrange itself from it, considering itself as the sole holder of the truth about human fate.

What Simeon tells Mary has a powerful symbolic significance for us even today. God is patient, and we suffer because of God’s patience. The sword will continue to pierce our souls while – firmly holding on to Christ as saviour of humanity, and with Godly patience and love – we eagerly wait for all those who authentically are still in search of the gifts and blessings the good Lord continues to shower on the world.