Pope Pius IX officially proclaimed St Joseph patron of the Universal Church in 1870 and declared that his feast be celebrated on March 19.

To mark this occasion Can. Noel Saliba (pictured) led a meeting for men from six parishes at the Catholic Action home in Victoria.

He presented a powerpoint document offering reflections about various aspects concerning St Joseph, including the Lord’s messages which he obeyed wholeheartedly.

“These can serve as a strong example for us in differing circumstances,” Can. Saliba said.

Participants then followed an interesting video about the famous Loretto staircase in New Mexico. The Sisters of Loretto credited St Joseph with its construction. It has been the subject of legend, and the circumstances surrounding its construction and its builder were considered miraculous by the Sisters of Loretto.