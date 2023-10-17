Clint Azzopardi Flores, Dak li ma qalulekx, was written by the author Darren Agius, after a series of interviews he had with the economist and childhood friend, Clint Azzopardi Flores.

The idea of ​​this book is to give a different and realistic perspective from what was being reported in the media during the invasion of Russia against Ukraine.

Clint Azzopardi Flores, Dak li ma qalulekx gives a background to the history since Ukraine wanted to get closer to the politics of the European Union and what happened in 2014. The author together with Azzopardi Flores derives the diplomatic events as they happened and the thoughts about the economy and geopolitics, which are not limited only to the territory of Ukraine. The author weaves together all the experience that the economist Clint Azzopardi Flores has gained in the diplomatic field and in all the skills he has acquired and gathered in the many years that he has served our country in various positions in Brussels in order to give a different perspective; a real and honest one.

During the conflicts between the two countries, the author Darren Agius regretfully thought that what was being broadcast in the media was never collected and he believed that the people had the right to know how things really happened in – the context of the war in Ukraine and in the context that Clint Azzopardi Flores was also at the heart of the European institutions and finished his post in 2021 just two months before the invasion took place in February 2022.

The author wanted to publish a book in the form of an interview, as a result of which an insight is given to the events that are going on in the world and that are conditioning the livelihood of many people due to decisions that were taken at a European and even international level where there was often excessive insistence by some. It is true that Malta is an island, but it is a fact that this island is not isolated and what happens in the world that embraces us affects us directly. What has been done, is being done and will be done in the future between Ukraine, Russia, the European Union, NATO and the countries called BRICS is affecting and will continue to affect the livelihood of everyone.

With leading writing, the author informs well what is happening even at a defence level and what could have been done better in order to maintain a calm situation, so that the readers are in a position to make their own conclusions in the background of this information. In the interview, the economist also refers to Pope Francis where he said: "The Pope served diplomatically, more than the politicians who studied and are occupying positions in the European Institutions when he used a calm narrative to appeal for peace."

Clint Azzopardi Flores, Dak li ma qalulekx also shows photos that go back several years even when the economist was still studying in the UK. This booklet will also be on sale at the National Book Festival which will be held between October 18022 at MFCC, Ta' Qali from 4SIGHT publishers for the price of €15.