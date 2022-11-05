Autumn is pleasantly awarding us with ideal weather for walking and, demonstrably, many ramblers have been turning out vigorously to enjoy the gifts of nature.

Thanks go to the volunteer walk leaders for their engaging choice of routes. For it is not easy to make unruffled headway in our forsaken countryside, away from the disturbance of vehicular gridlock that define our streets.

It is the reason why the Ramblers’ Association is continuously endeavouring to keep old lanes and pathways easily accessible for all. The numerous offshoot rambling groups that have sprung into life recently, with their numerous patronage, give heartening support to Ramblers in this respect. It is so civilising to behold such large numbers orderly following country pathways on weekends.

The authorities will do well to recognise the benefits of walking, not only on an ageing population but in circumstances of mundane obesity.

Yet, the powers that be are indiscriminately pouring concrete all over country lanes and paths, destroying their quaint rural character insensitively. This encourages easy vehicular access to natural areas, sometimes areas that are scheduled and protected.

It also brings about the devastation of the rural environment as rainwater no longer seeps slowly into the ground but gathers in torrents on the hard surface, carrying all as it rushes rapidly down the length of the lanes, where no gullies and channels are provided.

Ramblers’ November walks

Sunday, November 6: Cottonera and Kalkara

The walk starts at the recently furnished garden at Il-Foss, proceeds along the Cottonera Bastions, the Capuchin convent area, Kalkara, Vittoriosa Ditch, St Margaret Bastion and the Cospicua windmills.

Meeting point: Żabbar Gate (Notre Dame Gate) near St Edward’s College.

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Easy but need to climb some stairs to get out of the ditch.

Duration: 3 hours

November 13: Mtarfa and Chadwick Lakes

The valleys north of Mtarfa are beautiful this time of the year, especially Chadwick Lakes, Dwejra, Binġemma and Tas-Salib.

Meeting point: Mtarfa bypass end downhill to Chadwick Lakes.

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate with inclines/declines.

Duration: 2.5 to 3 hours

November 20: Delimara

On November 20, the Ramblers will walk along the Delimara shoreline.

Sweeping sights, trekking the bays and coves of the southern shoreline.

Meeting point: Delimara lighthouse

Starting time: 9am

Rating: Moderate

Duration: 3 hours

November 26: Għarb

The rustic landscape and barren coastline around Għarb are reminiscent of once-upon-a-time Malta.

Meeting point: San Lawrenz Square. (Transport provided from/to Mġarr terminal − please book in advance.)

Starting time: 8.15am ferry from Ċirkewwa

Rating: Moderate

Duration: approximately 4 hours

Alex Vella is the honorary president of the Ramblers’ Association.