Floriana are hopeful of extending their winning form into 2020 when the Premier League leaders open their second round commitments against Birkirkara at the National Stadium tomorrow (kick-off: 4pm).

The Greens are currently looking as the early favourites for this year’s title crown after ending their first-round commitments with a six-point buffer over nearest rivals Gżira United and Valletta.

However, their leading status is set to be put under severe test tomorrow as they face a Birkirkara side who are desperate to turn around their fortunes after a disappointing start to the season which sees them lagging in eighth place, nine points behind the European places.

Floriana coach Enzo Potenza is not looking at Birkirkara’s struggles this season too much and has warned his players that they need to show their best form if they are to take all three points.

“It’s going to be a very difficult match for us,” Potenza told the Times of Malta.

“Birkirkara surely don’t deserve their current league placing. They are led by a very talented coach and they boast some formidable players in their squad such as Andrew Hogg, who I repute as one of the best goalkeepers on the island, as well as Enrico Pepe, Matthew Guillaumier and Caio just to name a few.

“It’s a match that we need to approach in the right frame of mind or else we risk a nasty surprise so we need to be ready.”

The Floriana coach said that he was pleased with the work put in by his players in the last few weeks and said that while it was positive that the team is currently leading the standings, the real challenge starts now as they try and preserve their top status.

“It’s true that the first phase of the season went really well for us,” the former Senglea Athletic coach said.

“But the real business starts now. The players have worked really well in the last few weeks and also played a number of friendlies that gave some promising signs. Our biggest challenge is to preserve what we have attained in the first part of the season.

“It’s difficult to go top of the standings, but it’s far more difficult to retain that position as every week you are under pressure to win your matches. So it’s important that we approach the matches with the right attitude.”

Potenza confirmed that Floriana are looking to strengthen their squad and although he refused to provide further details, sources said the Greens are hopeful of completing a deal for Argentine midfielder Mathias Muchardi who is on the books of Mosta.

Andre Paus, the Birkirkara coach, is in a completely contrasting place than Potenza as the Dutchman is desperate to revive the fortunes of the club he joined last October but who has failed to justify their expectations despite their expensively-assembled squad.

“Our goal has to be that to try and get much more points than we did in the first round,” the Dutchman said.

“It’s important that we distinguish between points won and producing a good performance. Unfortunately, so far our displays have been quite positive but still not enough to pick up points, which at the end of the day are the most important.

“I don’t think that we are not winning games due to misfortune but lack in quality. If we produce good football and score goals then the points will come and hopefully we can start delivering.”

Facing the league leaders will certainly be a daunting prospect for any team but not for Paus who is confident Birkirkara have the quality to upset the leaders.

“Since my return to Malta, we haven’t played one match where there was one team that was better than us,” Paus said.

“On Sunday (tomorrow), we face the league leaders and I have no doubt that we are capable to win the game. No doubt, a good start is imperative if we are to recover lost ground to hopefully force our way back in the battle for European places.”

Transfer activity

Last summer, Birkirkara were the main protagonists in the transfer market with a rush of transfer signings. However, it looks as though the Stripes are set to be far less active, according to Paus.

“It’s up to the club whether we bring in any players or no,” he said.

“If the club give their go-ahead I am more than ready to bring in players but it’s important that we respect our financial budget.”

Birkirkara have already lost the services of Miguel Alba, who has returned to Valletta, while goalkeeper Nicky Vella has moved to Mosta.

Gżira and Valletta will be interested spectators for tomorrow’s match as they will hope to bridge the gap with the runaway leaders.

The Citizens will be the first in action today when they face Sta Lucia at the Centenary Stadium.

Valletta will surely be wary of the threat posed by the Saints who had stunned the Malta champions in the opening match when they beat them 3-2.

Darren Abdilla, the Valletta coach, could hand a debut to the club’s latest signings, namely Alba and Triston Caruana who joined the Citizens after he was released by Ħamrun Spartans last month.

Gżira, on the other hand, are set to parade Wilfried Domoraud for the first time when they face the French striker’s former club Ħamrun Spartans on Monday.

Domoraud is set to lead the team’s attack in the absence of Brazilian forward Jefferson who has moved to Dubai to join Fujairah Sports Club on loan.

Third-placed Hibernians face a tricky test when they face neighbours Gudja United tomorrow.

This afternoon, Senglea Athletic will be under the charge of new coach Giorgio Roselli, who was confirmed as Mario Muscat’s successor yesterday, when they face Sirens.

The St Paul’s Bay side could hand a debut to their latest recruits, namely wingback Edward Herrera and striker Ricardo Faria.

The other two matches in programme today see Sliema Wanderers face Balzan while Mosta, buoyed by their midweek win over Gudja , take on Tarxien Rainbows.

Programme

Saturday:

Centenary Stadium: 2pm Sta Lucia vs Valletta; 4.15pm Mosta vs Tarxien Rainbows.

Hibs Stadium: 2pm Senglea Athletic vs Sirens; 4pm Sliema Wanderers vs Balzan.

Sunday:

National Stadium: 2pm Hibernians vs Gudja United; 4pm Floriana vs Birkirkara.

Monday:

National Stadium: 7pm Ħamrun Spartans vs Gżira United.