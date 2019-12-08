The situation is desperate. Malta is hijacked by a Prime Minister who is without a shadow of doubt politically responsible for the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia but is staying in power, free to obstruct the course of justice. And we, the livid, incredulous taxpayers, have taken to the streets.

Now, the President of Malta and the bishops of Malta and Gozo have broken their silence to speak about the tragic trauma that we are living as a nation. The President gave a televised address and the bishops issued a statement.

At a time when Malta desperately needs some form of moral leadership, their reaching out was, sadly, in both cases, one long prattle about how at this delicate time the people of Malta must “unite” and “not resort to violence”.

Their myopic discourse, which could be summed up as “Now, now, children, make up and shake hands, okay?”, made me feel more helpless than ever.

Why are the President and the bishops preaching for unity when the people are nothing but united?

For the very first time in the history of this country, people with different political alignments, people who never took an interest in politics, people who support different NGOs, people with different skills and professions, are speaking as one.

Elderly people are walking side by side dreadlocked youths from Graffitti; whole families – grandparents, parents and children – are turning up to protest with their own homemade banners; young and old are bringing along pots and pans, whistles and tannoys, to vent out their anger.

We have been morally injured and, by God, we need to show that we have had enough. Indeed, at a time when our land is ailing, wailing, we stand shoulder to shoulder. Never have I felt so prouder of my country and of my people. For never has Malta been united like this; unified against a common enemy – Joseph Muscat and his chief of staff – who are drowning in their corrupt, mafia lies and want to drown us with them.

The only people who are not joining the call of civil society are those who were either wittingly or unwittingly involved in this major cover-up (and there seems to be plenty of them: mayors, ministers, bodyguards) or those who personally stand to keep lining their pockets the longer Muscat stays in power.

Perhaps the President and the bishops have not understood the gravity of the matter? Perhaps in their minds they are linking this to just another Maltese electoral campaign?

Joseph Muscat has not even as much as been interrogated. What other filth must the media unearth for the police to take action?

They are thinking that this is just the usual bunch of partisan hot heads arguing about whose leader is the best.

Here’s the truth: there is no election and no one is asking for one. The cry is but one: justice. This is the whole of civil society against an immoral leader whose actions are slaying our beloved land and filling our souls with darkness.

Perhaps their address was vague because this is unprecedented, and maybe the bishops were unsure on how to act?

Well, maybe they could take their cue from Don Luigi Ciotti, the Italian priest who came over to mark the second anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination.

He marches with the people and he speaks out blatantly and incessantly against the mafia in Italy and in favour of justice.

And perhaps the President of Malta could learn a thing or two from the President of Iceland, Ólafur Grímsson. In April 2016, following the scandal of the Panama Papers, he pushed for the immediate resignation of the then Icelandic Prime Minister, one of the politicians mentioned in the corrupt dealings.

Our own president at the time, Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, failed her people – she did not use the moral authority given to her by the Constitution to demand the resignations of the Maltese politicians mentioned in the Panama Papers: Minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri. Had she forced Muscat’s hand then, Daphne would not have been blown up.

People are frustrated, afraid, sad and grieving for law and order, and all the while, the closest aide of the Prime Minister, Schembri, who allegedly orchestrated an evil cover-up of the assassination and could be linked to the murder himself, is roaming free. And despite the fact that all the evidence is leading to the Prime Ministerial office, Muscat has not even as much as been interrogated. What other filth must the media unearth for the police to take action?

The President and the bishops need to come to grips with the raw pulse of the people. The Richmond Foundation, psychologists and psychiatrists are all talking about a drastic spike in the number of people feeling depressed and unsettled. They are ex­treme­ly concerned about the moral trauma inflicted on the nation because of this “toxic leadership”.

A call for unity and for “no violence” at this point is nothing but void and pathetic. How could the President and the bishops be alarmed because of some omelette that landed squarely (and fairly) on the shoulders of the Justice Minister or because an egg soiled the jacket of the Social Solidarity Minister?

A measly egg is hardly a car bomb. The violence and bloodshed took place two years ago – on October 16, 2017 – when Daphne was blown up.

And tension is running high because people are fed up of being fed one lie after the other by the person they elected to be their Prime Minister, the very person who thought himself so godly that he tattooed ‘Invictus’ on his arm.

This is no time for sitting on the fence, for silence is nothing but complicity.

At this time, for the common good, everyone needs to be on deck to clear the political rot that has consumed the country.

Your Excellency George Vella, Your Grace Archbishop Charles Scicluna, Your Grace Bishop Mario Grech, I beg you: do not fail your people when they need you most. Come and walk with us today, at 4pm in Valletta. Together we can give Malta the future it deserves.

krischetcuti@gmail.com

Twitter: @krischetcuti