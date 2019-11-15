President George Vella and his wife left Malta for Vienna, Austria, where he will open a traditional Maltese crib, the President’s office said in a statement Friday.

Justice Minister Owen Bonnici, Parliamentary Secretary for Public Cleansing Deo Debattista and Parliamentary Secretary for Local Councils Silvio Parnis are accompanying the president and will also attend the launch.

In recent years, the Maltese traditional crib was set up in St Peter’s Square at the Vatican, the Nativity Square in Bethlehem and Triton’s Square, Valletta.

While in Austria, President Vella is expected to hold bilateral talks with his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Van der Bellen, as well as Vienna governor Michael Ludwig. He will also meet Maltese people living in Austria.

Acting President Dolores Cristina will hold office in his absence.