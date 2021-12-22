President George Vella and his wife, Miriam, have gone into isolation after being in contact with a person who was positive for COVID-19.

In a statement on Wednesday, the government said they were in contact with the person on Monday.  

Although they have been swabbed and both tested negative, they decided to isolate as a precautionary measure.

Arrangements have been made for the President's official appointments to be postponed.

 

