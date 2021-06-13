President George Vella on Sunday appealed for blood donations, Monday being World Blood Donor Day.

In a message, the President said the main purpose of the day is to raise awareness of the need for blood and blood products for safe transfusions.

Another purpose is to recognise the essential contribution made to the national health system by all those who donate blood voluntarily and without monetary compensation.

Video: President's office

That is why, he said, in the last 14 days, prominent buildings, including the Presidency palaces, have been lit in red - to thank all those who in this last year offered their blood to those in need.

It is important to remember that even though we have been and are still going through a pandemic that has affected the whole world, the need for blood and its products has not stopped, Vella said.

He said that this year one had must appreciate more than ever those thousands of donors who, despite the COVID-19 scenario of turmoil and fear, have not failed to visit the blood donation centres in Malta and Gozo.

More than a thousand people, he said, donated blood for the first time.

"Your noble gesture has helped the timely treatment of many of our people who are in critical condition, and of those in constant need of blood transfusions.

"Thank you to all the donors for recognising the good that comes from your gesture and the example of altruism that you are giving to others."

The slogan chosen by the World Health Organisation for this day this year is "Give blood and keep the world beating".

Vella appealed to all, but especially youths to take the step of donating blood.

"My advice is to encourage each other, in your social circles, to at least take it in turns. Do not forget that you can give the gift of life and offer hope where there is none."

Malta, he noted, had always had a good number of donors. "This shows the big heart of our people who in cases of health and illness are always ready to help where needed.

"So let us keep taking care of each other. You know how much unity in our islands, on every level, is close to my heart. Surely when it comes to health, both unity and solidarity are immensely needed."

The President thanked staff at the National Blood Transfusion Service, saying that like the rest of their fellow frontliners, these workers offered their services so that part of the population could be vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Gwardamanġa Centre.

They gave more than 400 vaccinations each morning, while they made sure that the work related to blood transfusion continues smoothly, Vella noted.