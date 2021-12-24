President George Vella on Friday appealed to the people to listen to the advice of medical experts and make full use of the vaccines recommended.

In his message for Christmas, the President said the Maltese were lucky that Malta’s vaccination process is very efficient.

“Let us not miss this opportunity to fight this virus together, and together build a future where our collective health is still safeguarded in the best possible way.”

The President's message.

He called on the people to look ahead to the New Year with a stronger spirit of solidarity and a sense of respect for one another.

“This applies for us adults who are supposed to set an example for our young ones, but who often fall into the trap of prejudice and personal confrontation, harsh words when meeting face to face and, even worse, unacceptable behaviour on social media…

“Sometimes we might have been passive in the face of physical or mental harm, or we have shown indifference to those among us who had to leave their country to escape war, violence, or discrimination.

“We all agree that there is no easy solution.

“Tolerance, compassion, and inclusion cannot grow or strengthen if we do not put our efforts in and, above all, we must instil them as basic values into our children, through education,” he said.

Adults should learn from young children, who are not tainted by the prejudices that adults have inherited or are creating, he said.

He hoped the New Year will bring initiatives and projects designed to continue to bring the people closer to one another, while fully protecting democracy and applying the laws of the country that ensure the rule of law.

He mentioned the sick, some of whom are undergoing treatment both in Malta and abroad saying he wanted to reassure them and tell them to take courage... “you are not forgotten”.

He told their families to not feel alone “because you are in our thoughts and prayers”.