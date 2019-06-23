President George Vella is in Tunisia for the funeral of Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi. He is expected back this evening.
President Essebsi, the country's first head of state elected in nationwide polls, died Thursday at the age of 92, triggering fears of political unrest in a country seen as a rare success story following the Arab Spring uprisings.
Dolores Cristina is acting President.
