President George Vella has called for online schooling to continue post COVID-19 for children who are receiving treatment.

He joined an appeal by the Zammit Lupi family who in the past weeks shed light on how online schooling in hospital – something that was not allowed before the pandemic – has made life feel “that little bit more normal”.

Earlier in May, 14-year-old cancer patient Rebecca told Times of Malta that after six long months she joined her virtual classroom when the outbreak forced schools to shut and introduce remote learning.

Puttinu Cares Foundation, as well as other parents, have also written to Education Minister Owen Bonnici to keep remote learning going. The foundation suggested the setting up of laptops and cameras on the empty school desks to live stream lessons into the wards.

This would also benefit patients who have to travel overseas for treatment.

On Wednesday, President Vella said he supported the Zammit Lupis' appeal for online schooling to continue post COVID-19, following negotiations with education authorities and teachers.

“Sick children can thus continue with their studies from home or hospital, even if abroad for longer treatment,” he said on Facebook.

Young Rebecca thanked the President, expressing satisfaction that her, and her father’s voice were being heard.

In comments to Times of Malta, her father Darrin welcomed the President's reaction.

“He's influential enough to put pressure where it's needed. We're not asking for online schooling to become the norm for everyone, contrary to how some people are interpreting this,” he said, adding that nothing could fully replace school life.

"We just need to find a way that students who are unable to physically attend school because of long-term illness don't miss out on their education entirely," he said.

Streaming sessions direct from the classroom, or recording them was probably the best way forward, Zammit Lupi added.

"Using data protection as a blanket excuse not to do so looks like taking the easy way out. I've no doubt there are ways to overcome that while still respecting data protection.”