The traditional exchange of New Year greetings with the president will not take place this year, his office said.
It said in a statement, it said this was being cancelled because of the prevailing circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
Traditionally, the president welcomes the country’s authorities, constituted bodies, organisations and the public to exchange New Year greetings at The Palace.
