President George Vella has had talks in Zagreb with Croatian President Zoran Milanović.

The two presidents later held a joint press conference in which they underlined the good relations between the two countries and their desire to improve trade, tourism, education and other exchanges.

President Vella also spoke of the commitment of the two countries to ensure that ongoing challenges, such as migration, as well as stability and security with the southern partners, feature prominently on the EU’s agenda.

He underlined the importance that Malta attaches to the countries of the Western Balkan joining the EU.

President Milanović said there were several areas where Croatia could look at Malta’s best practices, such as economic growth, accession to the Eurozone, and tourism.