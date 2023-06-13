President George Vella left Malta for Geneva in Switzerland on Tuesday to attend and address the "World of Work Summit 2023: Social Justice for All" organised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The two-day summit will focus on the key role of social justice in creating a more sustainable and just world; and it is expected to be attended by heads of state and government, the secretary-general of the United Nations, the director-general of the ILO, and representatives of international organisations of employers and workers.

This is the second time that the President will be addressing the International Labour Organisation in Geneva - the first time being in June 2019.

During his visit to Geneva, Vella will have high-level meetings in the institutions of the United Nations, among others with the director-general of the ILO, Gilbert F. Houngbo, and with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, as well as with the Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and the Prime Minister of Tunisia Najla Bouden.

While President Vella is engaged in Geneva, Frank Bezzina will serve as acting president. Vella will return to Malta on June 15.