Flags on government buildings will fly half-mast on Monday as Malta's president, George Vella joins other world leaders at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral at Westminster Abbey in London.

Vella will be one of the hundreds of heads of state, leaders, and diplomats from across the world who will be travelling to London to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth at a funeral being described as "one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings in decades".

A spokesperson from the Office of the President confirmed Vella’s attendance.

Queen Elizabeth II died September 8, marking the end of a 70-year reign, the longest in British history.

Following the funeral at at Westminster Abbey at 11am (10am GMT), the late Queen will be taken to St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, west of London, for a committal service.

Apart from the president, another four Maltese nationals will also be in London for the Queen’s funeral.

Judge Joseph Galea Debono will be representing the George Cross Island Association and he will be taking part in the second funeral procession from Westminster Abbey to Hyde Park Corner.

Also attending in the second procession will be Malta's High Commissioner in the UK Emanuel Mallia; Anton Borg, who had been King Charles III’s physician when the latter was the Duke of Cornwall while he was in residence there; and Nerissa Sultana, a senior member of staff at the High Commission.

Was the Prime Minister not invited?

A spokesperson from the Office of the Prime Minister told Times of Malta that a note verbale sent by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office invited the Head of State and spouse/partner to attend the funeral.

This meant that only the President and his spouse or chosen guest will be attending the funeral.

The spokesperson said Prime Minister Robert Abela will be travelling to New York on the same day to address the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

Flags to fly half-mast and gun salute

The OPM spokesperson told Times of Malta that Monday will be a day of mourning. All flags on government buildings will be flown half-mast and a gun salute will be fired at 11.45am.

The British High Commission will also be hosting a short commemoration at Villa Guardamangia on Sunday evening. It will include a one-minute silence at 8pm, in line with the minute silence being observed in the UK.

Queen Elizabeth was Malta's head of state for 10 years after the country acquired independence from Britain in 1964.

She ceased to be the country's head of state when Malta became a Republic in 1974 and Sir Anthony Mamo was named the country's first President.