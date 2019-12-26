Updated 6.15am

A total €6,214,190 were raised in L-Istrina on Thursday in a 12-hour telathon that came to an end at midnight.

The charity event was organised by the Malta Community Chest Fund (MCCF). An emotional President George Vella thanked the public and said he had not been expecting such a large sum to be collected given the circumstances in the country. €7 million were collected last year.

The President, who presides over the MCCF, had earlier expressed optimism that this year’s edition would be another success, as was the case in the past.

In his opening comments as the telethon kicked off at noon on Thursday, Dr Vella said he was sure that when the it drew to a close later in the evening, people would be celebrating its success.

“We are here to make sure that those who in the coming year might need help because of health issues get this help.

“I am convinced that this evening we will once again be celebrating a successful L-Istrina,” President Vella said.

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat also visited the telethon accompanied by various members of Cabinet, the two leadership contestants Robert Abela and Chris Fearne, Labour MPs as well MEPs. President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and Police Commissioner Laurence Cutajar were also in attendance.

Dr Muscat described the MCCF as an "extension" of the State.

Taxpayers are already forking out money to provide the free health service, but there are always cases in which patients are not eligible for to receive free medicines and treatment, he said.

The MCCF intervenes in such cases to cover the costs as reviewing the list of free medicines might take up to a year, which might be too late for the patients involved, he added.

The Prime Minister echoed the President's remarks that people would once again show their generosity. Dr Muscat also announced that the government was donating €15,000 to help with the organisation of the event.

Substantial donations this year including one of €40,000 from the Malta Tourism Authority. The MTA also donated four tickets for a Manchester United home match at Old Trafford to be auctioned at a later stage.

L-Istrina is being aired on TVM, Net TV, One TV and all other major stations all day on Thursday. The annual telethon raises money for the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

Authorities and Maltese personalities will be gathering at the Kirkop sports complex, where the event is being held, to encourage people to donate.