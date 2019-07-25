The Presidents of Malta and Italy discussed the strong and special relations between the two countries during a meeting on Tuesday.

The two Presidents stressed the need for increased cooperation among neighbour states to address the problems the Mediterranean was facing.

These included the migration problem, with President Vella stressing the need for a permanent burden-sharing mechanism.

The Maltese authorities, he said, were eager to work with Italy to address issues of common interest.

The two Presidents discussed the situation in Libya, North Africa and in Africa and how developments in these areas affected Malta, Italy and the European Union as a whole.

They also discussed Britain’s future relationship with the EU.