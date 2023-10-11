President George Vella left Malta for Australia on Wednesday.

During his visit, he will be meeting Maltese communities in Melbourne, Adelaide, Canberra and Sydney.

He will also have a series of official meetings, including with the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Australia David Hurley, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Opposition Leader Peter Dutton, as well as with the Governors of the states he will be visiting.

The delegation includes Minister Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi.

For the duration of President Vella’s engagements in Australia, Professor Frank Bezzina will serve as Acting President.

The President will return to Malta on October 23.

Vella had been scheduled to visit Australia in February but had called off that trip, indicating he intended to be in Malta when the abortion amendment goes through parliament.

He had refused to confirm, however, that his decision to cancel the trip was linked to the abortion vote.

Changes to Malta’s abortion laws became part of the criminal code in June, after Vella signed the bill into law, days after it was unanimously approved by parliament.