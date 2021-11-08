President George Vella is taking part in the annual stamp exhibition organised by the Gozo Philatelic Society. The president is exhibiting part of his specialised British collection. He will visit the exhibition at the Gozo Ministry hall today, Monday, November 8.

Items on display include 1948 maximum cards, Joint issues, Royal visits and Coronation collection, Australian coins, Letter boxes, Philatelic literature and Queen Victoria stamps. Also on display are unusual and rare exhibits of letters of correspondence by Grand Masters.

The exhibition is open until Thursday, November 11. Entrance is free.

Personalised stamps and cards will be available. Malta Post is the main sponsor.

