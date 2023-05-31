President George Vella on Wednesday had a meeting with the Grand Duke Henri, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, who is in Malta for the 2023 Games of the Small States of Europe.

The Office of the President said in a statement the meeting came as further reaffirmation of the excellent ties that exist between Malta and Luxembourg.

The two interlocutors agreed on the important role that sports play in consolidating dialogue and solidarity among nations. The values of co-existence and unity were central to the exchanges, with both sides expressing an interest in cooperating and sharing best practices in these fields.

The war in Ukraine and its impact on the global stage were discussed at length, with Vella explaining that Malta’s neutrality has not stopped it from taking a categorical stance and providing support and assistance to Ukraine.

Instability in the Mediterranean region was addressed with great interest, with particular focus being placed on the latest developments in North Africa and the Middle East.

The migration situation on the Central Mediterranean route was also raised.

President Vella was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg.