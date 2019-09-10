President George Vella will have a private audience with Pope Francis on Monday as part of a four-day official visit to the Vatican and Italy.

The delegation leaves Malta on Sunday.



The President, who will be accompanied by his wife as well as by Education Minister Evarist Bartolo, will also meet with the Vatican’s secretary of state, cardinal Pietro Parolin.



He will then meet with Italian president Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Tuesday, at an event that will be held at the Quirinal Palace.



Dolores Cristina will serve as acting president during his absence.