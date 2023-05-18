President George Vella and Mrs Vella have left Malta for the United States and Canada.

In New York, President Vella will be one of the main speakers in an open debate, organised by the Swiss Presidency of the United Nations Security Council, on the protection of people in armed conflicts entitled "Ensuring the security and dignity of civilians in conflict: Addressing food insecurity and protecting essential services".

The president will have several bilateral meetings including with the United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, the President of the General Assembly of the United Nations Csaba Kőrösi, and the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos.

A number of other meetings are scheduled on the margins of President Vella’s engagements at the United Nations Headquarters.

The engagements of the president, Mrs Vella, and the Maltese delegation also include meetings with Maltese communities in New York and Detroit in the United States and in Toronto, Canada.

The delegation includes Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri.

For the duration of President George Vella’s engagements in the United States and Canada, Professor Frank Bezzina will serve as acting President.

President George Vella and Mrs Vella will return to Malta on May 29.