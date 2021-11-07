President George Vella and Mrs Vella recently paid an official visit to the premises of The General Soft Drinks Company Ltd.

The president and Mrs Vella were welcomed by the president of the Mizzi Organisation, Maurice Mizzi, together with managing director Brian Mizzi, director Kenneth Mizzi and CEO Maria Micallef.

After a brief meeting with the senior management team, the president and Mrs Vella were given a guided tour around the company and shown the process of production, bottling, packaging and distribution, while also meeting several company employees at their workplace.

The president and Mrs Vella were also presented with a donation to the Malta Community Chest Fund by Maurice Mizzi.

In his address, the president thanked the management and employees for their continued support to the MCCF and noted with satisfaction the importance the company gives to the environment and sustainability.

Brian Mizzi spoke about the significant contribution of the company’s operation to the local community and the legacy of the Mizzi family which transformed the company from being solely a soft drinks producer to a total beverage company, which now encompasses over 19 brands.

Micallef underlined the resilience shown by the company’s employees and the support of the shareholders during the difficult times of the pandemic which permitted the company to retain all of its employees with full pay. She also highlighted the commitment that the company has towards social responsibility, with an investment of over $1.6 million by the Coca-Cola Foundation in the Alter Aqua programme and Zero Waste Future programme, which have left tangible lasting positive impacts on Maltese society.