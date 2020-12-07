Newly-appointed Cardinal Mario Grech paid a courtesy call on President George Vella on Monday.

The president congratulated Mgr Grech and said his appointment had been received with respect, joy and love by the people of Malta and Gozo.

President Vella said he was confident such a prestigious position in the hierarchy of the Church would continue to highlight the values of humility, compassion as well as intelligence in Cardinal Grech.

Cardinal Grech on Sunday also celebrated Mass of thanksgiving at Xewkija parish church in Gozo.

On Monday Cardinal Grech also called on Opposition leader Bernard Grech.