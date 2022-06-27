President George Vella, currently on a state visit to Qatar, held talks on Monday with the Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
The wide-ranging talks touched on the financial, maritime, aviation and industrial sectors, tourism, energy, and education, the government said in a statement.
The two leaders also discussed regional issues.
President Vella is accompanied by Finance Minister Clyde Caruana and Education Minister Clifton Grima.
