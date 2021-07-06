President George Vella listened to the experiences of Mater Dei Hospital frontliners throughout the past year of the pandemic during a thanksgiving dinner which, due to the restrictions in place, was held for a limited number of their representatives at Verdala Palace.

In the first such event, themed ‘Nerġgħu niltaqgħu’ (We Meet Again), the president thanked all the hospital staff on behalf of the nation for their relentless work to the challenging circumstances that have hit the entire world.

“I express my appreciation to you, who have worked together as a large family and who, as one chain, have built an element of trust in the nation,” he said, explaining how dialogue and cooperation between frontliners were the key that led to success during the height of the pandemic.

Vella expressed appreciation for the loyalty that health frontliners have shown towards the values of their profession, based on empathy, responsibility and absolute respect for the value of human life.

Mater Dei Hospital chief executive Celia Falzon expressed her satisfaction at the level of competence, love and commitment shown by the staff towards their work.

Among the interventions made by the frontliners present, there were those of workers from the Infectious Disease Unit, others who worked closely on swab tests and vaccinations, from the Intensive Therapy Unit as well as those from customer care.

The president listened to their experiences, shaped by the emotions of fear, discouragement and uncertainty they experienced over the past months.

Expressing gratitude for each frontliner present, the president said other such dialogues will be held in the coming weeks with frontliners from other areas who, during the pandemic, were leading in the fight against the virus.