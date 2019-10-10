President and Mrs George Vella are heading to Greece for the 15th meeting of the Arraiolos heads of state in Athens.

Other European Presidents, including those of Greece, Bulgaria, Estonia, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Croatia, Poland, Portugal and Slovenia, will be attending.

The Presidents meet annually to share thoughts on themes relevant to Europe and internationally such as migration, the future of Europe and the financial situation of EU states.

While the President is in Greece, Dolores Cristina will be acting President.