President George Vella is attending the official commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz. A special tent will be erected above the Gate of Death of the former Auschwitz II-Birkenau camp.

The ceremony is being held on Monday. President Vella left Malta for Poland on Sunday. The victims killed in Auschwitz-Birkenau, 40% of whom were Poles, included Jews, gypsies and prisoners from 20 countries.

More than 50 heads of state and world leaders are attending the ceremony. Malta’s delegation will also include Foreign Minister Evarist Bartolo.

In Poland, President Vella will have meetings with Krakov archbishop Marek Jedraszewski and mayor Jacek Majchrowski. He will also address students at the Jagiellonian University, one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Europe. He will also meet senior officials from the university.

While the President is in Poland, Dolores Cristina is acting president.