President and Mrs George Vella left Malta for the UK on Thursday, where they will be representing Malta for the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London.

President Vella will also attend an event with the heads of the Commonwealth countries in honour of King Charles III organised by the Secretary General of the Commonwealth at Marlborough House.

He will be present for another event for the guests of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

For the duration of President Vella’s engagements in the United Kingdom, Frank Bezzina will serve as acting President.

The President and Mrs Vella will return to Malta on Monday.